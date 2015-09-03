版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 3日 星期四 13:30 BJT

Novartis launches Neupogen copycat Zarxio in U.S. market

ZURICH, Sept 3 Novartis AG has launched the first biosimilar drug in the United States after a U.S. appeals court declined on Wednesday to stop the sale of the company's copycat version of Amgen Inc's blockbuster cancer drug Neupogen.

Novartis unit Sandoz said on Thursday Zarxio (filgrastim-sndz) was now available in the United States. Zarxio is the first biosimilar approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the first to launch in the U.S. market, it added in a statement.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Anand Basu)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐