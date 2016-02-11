EU agency accepts Sandoz application for pegfilgrastim biosimilar

Target names Rick Gomez as marketing chief
Jan 19 Target Corp on Thursday appointed Rick Gomez as its chief marketing officer, replacing Jeff Jones, who had left the retail chain to join Uber Technologies Inc .
ZURICH Feb 11 The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted an application to review Sandoz's biosimilar to Amgen's EU-licensed Neulasta (pegfilgrastim), a recombinant human granulocyte colony-stimulating factor, Sandoz parent Novartis said on Thursday.
Sandoz is seeking approval for the same indication as the reference product, it added in a statement.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in November accepted Sandoz's submission for approval of a biosimilar version of Amgen's Neulasta drug that fights infections in cancer patients. (Reporting by Michael Shields)
Jan 19 Target Corp on Thursday appointed Rick Gomez as its chief marketing officer, replacing Jeff Jones, who had left the retail chain to join Uber Technologies Inc .
Jan 19 American Express Co posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as the credit card issuer boosted spending on marketing and promotion to fend off rising competition.
* John Coyne retires from Jacobs' board of directors; Robert Mcnamara joins board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: