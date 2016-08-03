Novartis pill gets U.S. breakthrough designation in breast cancer

BRIEF-BAT has "lot more certainty" on Reynolds cost savings
* CFO says he has a "lot, lot more certainty" on the $400 million cost savings in reynolds american takeover
ZURICH Aug 3 Novartis AG breast cancer pill LEE011 has won breakthrough therapy designation from U.S. regulators as a first-line treatment for a form of advanced breast cancer, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.
The Food and Drug Administration granted the designation to LEE011 in combination with letrozole for treating hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HR+/HER2-) advanced or metastatic breast cancer.
The designation aims to expedite the development and review of potential new medicines that treat serious or life-threatening conditions.
Clinical trial testing of the pill was stopped early because of good results, boosting Novartis's efforts to build up its oncology business and putting it on track to compete with a similar blockbuster product from Pfizer.
(Reporting by Michael Shields)
* CFO says he has a "lot, lot more certainty" on the $400 million cost savings in reynolds american takeover
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Financial technology vendor Misys is launching software to enable banks to provide peer-to-peer lending to their customers as competition from young companies in the sector heats up.
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.