UPDATE 3-Novartis launches first U.S. 'biosimilar' drug at 15 pct discount

LONDON/ZURICH, Sept 3 Novartis kicked
off a new era in U.S. medicine on Thursday with the launch of
the first "biosimilar" copy of a biotechnology drug approved in
the United States, at a discount of 15 percent to the original.
The Swiss drugmaker's generics unit Sandoz said Zarxio, its
form of Amgen's white blood cell-boosting product
Neupogen, would increase access to an important treatment by
offering a "high-quality, more affordable version".
U.S. biotech group Amgen had tried to stop the sale of
Zarxio, also known as filgrastim-sndz, but the Washington-based
appeals court rejected its attempt to block the launch.
The potential for copycats to take business from original
biotech drug brands is increasingly grabbing investors'
attention, although uncertainties remain as to how quickly
so-called biosimilars will win business.
Biosimilars have been on the market in Europe since 2006.
However, the U.S. regulatory pathway for biosimilars, which are
made in living cells and can never be exact replicas of
originals, was only established by a healthcare reform in 2010.
Amgen said it intended to compete effectively with the new
product and would base promotion on its 24 years of clinical
experience with Neupogen. "All biologics, including biosimilars,
are highly complex molecules and each manufacturer's product
will be distinct," the U.S. drugmaker said in a statement.
The arrival of biosimilars threatens companies heavily
reliant on biotech drugs, such as Amgen, AbbVie and
Roche, and Citigroup analysts have predicted a transfer
of at least $110 billion of value from innovator companies to
copycat producers in the next decade.
As a result, investors have been watching the Zarxio case
closely, since it could determine the way in which a wave of
other lower-cost biosimilars are received by regulators, courts
and healthcare providers.
ANTIBODY DRUGS NEXT
Novartis said the U.S. wholesale list price for a 300
microgram syringe of Zarxio was $275.66, with the 480 mcg
version costing $438.98. Neupogen costs $324.30 and $516.45 for
the same syringe formulations, according to Amgen.
The 15 percent discount is the same price gap set when
Zarxio was launched in Europe in 2009, although the discount in
Europe has since widened to an average of around 20 to 30
percent.
Insurers hope biosimilars will eventually cost the public 40
percent to 50 percent less than the original brands.
Neupogen is a $1.2 billion-a-year medicine for Amgen that
boosts white blood cell counts to fight infections in cancer
patients. The majority of its sales are generated in the United
States.
An even bigger prize lies in the development of copies of
multibillion-dollar antibody drugs for the treatment of diseases
like cancer and rheumatoid arthritis, where Sandoz and rivals
are also working to bring products to market.
Express Scripts, the largest manager of drug
benefit plans for U.S. employers and insurers, has estimated the
United States could save $250 billion between 2014 and 2024 if
11 of the likeliest biosimilars reach the market.
