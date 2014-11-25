Novartis says U.S. FDA extends review period for bone marrow drug

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
ZURICH Nov 25 Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had extended a priority review period by up to three months for a new drug application for the treatment of a type of bone marrow cancer.
Novartis submitted its application to the FDA for its LBH589 drug, a treatment for multiple myeloma, in March, and the FDA granted the drug priority review status in May, reducing the standard 12-month review period to eight months.
The drug works by blocking a key cancer cell enzyme which causes cell stress and leads to the death of these cells. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Sunil Nair)
April 21 A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
NEW YORK, April 21 General Electric Co reported quarterly sales and adjusted earnings results that beat analysts estimates on Friday, but its shares fell on concerns about some of its industrial businesses and its cash outflow.