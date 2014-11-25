版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 11月 25日 星期二 14:44 BJT

Novartis says U.S. FDA extends review period for bone marrow drug

ZURICH Nov 25 Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had extended a priority review period by up to three months for a new drug application for the treatment of a type of bone marrow cancer.

Novartis submitted its application to the FDA for its LBH589 drug, a treatment for multiple myeloma, in March, and the FDA granted the drug priority review status in May, reducing the standard 12-month review period to eight months.

The drug works by blocking a key cancer cell enzyme which causes cell stress and leads to the death of these cells. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Sunil Nair)
