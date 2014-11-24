EU approves Novartis' Signifor drug for rare hormonal disorder

ZURICH Nov 24 The European Commission has
approved Novartis' drug Signifor to treat a rare
hormonal disorder, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday.
The drug, used to treat adults with acromegaly for whom
surgery is not an option, was approved after two late-stage
studies showed the drug allowed for greater disease control than
existing therapies, Novartis said.
Acromegaly is caused by a benign tumour in the pituitary
gland that secretes excess growth hormone, and can lead to the
enlargement of body parts, including the hands, feet and facial
features.
An estimated one to two people per 10,000 are affected with
the disease in the European Union, according to Novartis.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)