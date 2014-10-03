EU Commission clears Eli Lilly-Novartis animal health deal

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-April 19
April 19 The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BRUSSELS Oct 3 EU antitrust regulators approved U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly's $5.4 billion takeover of Swiss peer Novartis's animal health business on Friday.
The European Commission said it was satisfied that the deal would not hinder competition and cleared it unconditionally.
The deal is one of several announced in the healthcare sector in recent months as firms seek to gain scale or specialise in certain disease areas. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Barbara Lewis)
April 19 The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Edge Therapeutics announces $18 million registered direct offering of common stock
SAO PAULO, April 19 Brazil's federal police said they had launched raids on Wednesday as part of an investigation into the allegedly fraudulent purchase of shares of Banco Panamericano SA by Caixa Participações SA, parent company of national savings bank Caixa Econômica Federal.