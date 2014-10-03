版本:
EU Commission clears Eli Lilly-Novartis animal health deal

BRUSSELS Oct 3 EU antitrust regulators approved U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly's $5.4 billion takeover of Swiss peer Novartis's animal health business on Friday.

The European Commission said it was satisfied that the deal would not hinder competition and cleared it unconditionally.

The deal is one of several announced in the healthcare sector in recent months as firms seek to gain scale or specialise in certain disease areas. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Barbara Lewis)
