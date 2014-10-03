UPDATE 1-EU Commission clears Eli Lilly, Novartis deal

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-April 19
April 19 The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BRUSSELS Oct 3 EU antitrust regulators approved U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly's $5.4 billion takeover of Swiss peer Novartis's animal health business on Friday.
The European Commission said it was satisfied that the deal would not hinder competition and cleared it unconditionally.
The bid will allow Lilly to strengthen and diversify its Elanco unit and is one of several announced in the healthcare sector in recent months as firms seek to gain scale or specialise in certain disease areas.
The Commission said the takeover would create overlaps between the activities of the two drugmakers in the markets for parasiticides and antimicrobials.
But it concluded that more competitors could enter the market in the coming years and keep prices in check.
Novartis separately agreed in April to buy GlaxoSmithKline's oncology products for $14.5 billion and sell its vaccine business to the British drugmaker for $7.1 billion. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by David Holmes)
* Edge Therapeutics announces $18 million registered direct offering of common stock
SAO PAULO, April 19 Brazil's federal police said they had launched raids on Wednesday as part of an investigation into the allegedly fraudulent purchase of shares of Banco Panamericano SA by Caixa Participações SA, parent company of national savings bank Caixa Econômica Federal.