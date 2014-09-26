EU agency backs Novartis' Signifor drug

ZURICH, Sept 26 A committee of the European
Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended Novartis drug
Signifor LAR for European Union approval to treat a rare
hormonal disorder, the Swiss drugmaker said on Friday.
The drug, used to treat adults with acromegaly for whom
surgery is not an option, was approved by the EMA's Committee
for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), Novartis said in a
statement.
Acromegaly is caused by a benign tumor in the pituitary
gland that secretes excess growth hormone, and can lead to the
enlargement of body parts, including the hands, feet and facial
features.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin)