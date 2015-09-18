Novartis CEO says hit by emerging market slowdown, particularly China-CNBC

ZURICH, Sept 18 Novartis has been hit
by a slowdown in emerging markets, particularly in China, where
growth has been trimmed from mid-double digits to mid-single
digits, Chief Executive Joe Jimenez said in an interview with
CNBC on Friday.
Jimenez said the company was not pulling back from emerging
markets, rather relying on the strength of generics in China to
drive business growth.
"We have seen a bit of a slowdown in emerging markets
particularly China but in our business that means moving from
mid-double digit growth rates to now in the mid-single digit
growth rates," Jimenez said. "If you think about the global
healthcare market maybe growing at 2 or 3 percent this is still
incremental growth."
He added that the company was still digesting acquisitions
including from its transaction last year with GlaxoSmithKline.
He did not rule out potential acquisitions but said prices of
assets were expensive.
