UPDATE 1-Novartis hit by China, emerging market slowdown-CEO on CNBC

(Adds background on emerging market volatility and further
comment from CEO)
ZURICH, Sept 18 Drugmaker Novartis has
been hit by a slowdown in emerging markets, particularly in
China, where previously double-digit growth has decelerated to
mid-single digits, Chief Executive Joe Jimenez said in an
interview with CNBC on Friday.
Jimenez' comments echoed concerns expressed on Thursday by
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, who said the outlook in
emerging markets including China have led to volatility.
Despite the increasing risks, Jimenez said the Swiss company
was not pulling back from emerging markets, rather relying on
the strength of generics in China to drive business growth.
"So we are not pulling back. We're in these markets for the
long term. We are going to live through the volatility," he
said.
"We have seen a bit of a slowdown in emerging markets
particularly China but in our business that means moving from
mid-double digit growth rates to now in the mid-single digit
growth rates," he added. "If you think about the global
healthcare market maybe growing at 2 or 3 percent this is still
incremental growth."
Novartis shares fell further after Jimenez' comments, and
were down 1.1 percent at 0900 GMT.
Novartis was still digesting acquisitions including from its
$20 billion asset swap last year with GlaxoSmithKline,
which bolstered the Basel-based company's position in cancer
drugs, among others.
Jimenez did not rule out further acquisitions.
"We're looking at everything that's out there," he said.
"The reason why Novartis hasn't moved is that assets are very
expensive right now and I think we're going to hold our powder,
we're going to see what happens in the markets."
($1 = 0.9573 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Joshua Franklin and Susan
Fenton)