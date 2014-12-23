Novartis says Alcon's Travatan receives EU approval

BRIEF-Bucher Industries Q1 net sales up 2 pct to CHF 616 mln
* Q1 net sales up 2 percent to 616 million Swiss francs ($620.16 million), order intake up 14 percent to 635 million francs
ZURICH Dec 23 Swiss pharmaceutical group Novartis said on Tuesday the European Commission had approved an additional treatment for its eyecare unit Alcon's Travatan treatment for glaucoma, a chronic, sight-threatening eye disease.
Alcon said in a statement on Tuesday the Travatan eye drops solution had been approved to reduce elevated intraocular pressure in pediatric patients.
"We are pleased to receive the new EU pediatric indication of Travatan, which further strengthens Alcon's globally leading glaucoma portfolio," Jeff George, global head of Alcon, said in a statement. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
MELBOURNE, April 27 Aurizon Holdings Chief Executive Andrew Harding said it will be more than a month before coal rail operations return to normal, following damage cause by Cyclone Debbie in Australia in late March.
