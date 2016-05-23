UPDATE 1-Novartis executive exodus complicates drugmaker's rebuilding job

* Seven top execs leave inside five months, including drugs
chief
* Challenges mount up, from patent expiries to Entresto and
Alcon
* CEO Jimenez under pressure to reverse share price fall
* Company says changes unconnected, replacements top quality
(Adds Novartis response)
By John Miller
ZURICH, May 23 With seven departures in the
space of five months, Novartis's top management is in
upheaval just as CEO Joe Jimenez tries to tackle a list of
challenges that have seen the drug firm's share price fall 25
percent since July.
The most dramatic exit came last week, when head of
pharmaceuticals David Epstein quit as his division was broken in
two.
By splitting oncology into a department of its own, Novartis
aims to make the most of a high-margin business that it bought
from GlaxoSmithKline for $16 billion last year, a reorganisation
that has business logic for analysts.
"After years of empire building ... that's what investors
want", said Cedric de Fonclare, a fund manager at London-based
Jupiter Asset Management and a Novartis investor. "Clearly, the
future of that company will be about specialised drugs,
high-value drugs, so they can face up to what is the challenge
in this industry: price deflation and price pressure."
But the departures also reflect ongoing problems, as well as
longer-term management instability.
U.S. country head Christi Shaw left this month after
overseeing, with Epstein, the lacklustre launch of Entresto,
Novartis's seemingly promising heart-failure medication, now
expected to garner less than half the sales in 2016 than
analysts had been forecasting.
Novartis did get a break last week, when global guidelines
on the treatment of heart failure strongly endorsed the drug.
But the product pipeline is a pressing issue for the firm
after the expiry of the U.S. patent for Gleevec, its
best-selling blood cancer drug, which has put $2.5 billion of
revenue at risk.
ALCON TROUBLES
Alcon head Jeff George departed in January after yet another
quarter of falling sales in the division's core ophthalmic
surgery equipment amid a lack of innovative products and
customer disappointment with cutbacks in training for surgeons.
"Over the years, the company has been like a revolving door
when it comes to senior managers departing -- below the CEO
level, that is," wrote Tim Anderson, a Bernstein analyst. "We
have wondered if this has contributed to periodic shortfalls at
the company, because of a lack of continuity."
Chief Ethics Officer Eric Cornut is leaving Novartis after
27 years, at a time when it is fighting U.S. allegations that
its sales force bribed doctors to prescribe its medicines.
Meanwhile Ameet Nathwani, global head of medical affairs,
jumped ship to Novartis's rival Sanofi two months ago.
Mark Fishman, director of the Novartis Institute for
Biomedical Research, in Boston, is retiring, as is William
Sellars, the head of oncology research.
"Key positions are changing rapidly right now, in a
situation where you probably prefer to have more stability,"
said Vontobel analyst Stefan Schneider.
Novartis said the changes in leadership were unconnected and
that the replacements it has poached, in some cases from rivals,
in others Harvard University, reflect "the brightest talents".
For instance, Fishman is being replaced by Jay Bradner, a
scientist from Harvard's Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, while
AstraZeneca's departing U.S. chief Paul Hudson will lead
Novartis' new pharmaceuticals unit.
"Our focus is on having the structures, processes and people
in place to ensure Novartis' long-term business success," the
company said in a statement.
Still, with its shares down so sharply since July's peak,
while the broader European pharmaceuticals sector is
down only 17 percent and cross-town rival Roche down 10
percent, it all adds up to a challenge for Jimenez as he
prepares to explain to investors in Basel on Wednesday how he
will revive Novartis's fortunes.
(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Kevin Liffey and David
Evans)