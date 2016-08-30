UPDATE 1-U.S. FDA approves Novartis biosimilar to Amgen's Enbrel

(Updates with company comment)
WASHINGTON Aug 30 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration on Tuesday approved Novartis AG's
biosimilar version of Amgen Inc's arthritis drug
Enbrel.
The FDA approved the drug, Erelzi, known also as
etanercept-szzs, for multiple inflammatory conditions including
rheumatoid arthritis and plaque psoriasis, a skin condition.
The agency approved the drug as a biosimilar, meaning there
are no clinically meaningful differences between Erelzi and
Enbrel. But the two drugs are not considered interchangeable and
are therefore not called generics.
Enbrel is a biologic drug made from living cells. Biologics
are more difficult to imitate.
The FDA's ruling followed a unanimous vote by the agency's
advisory panel in July in favor of approval.
"We are committed to bringing Erelzi to the U.S. market as
soon as possible," said Carol Lynch, global head of
biopharmaceuticals at Novartis' Sandoz unit in Germany.
Enbrel was approved in 1998 and generated more than $5
billion in U.S. sales last year. It works by blocking a protein
known as tumor necrosis factor, or TNF, that plays a role in
inflammatory conditions.
Amgen believes Enbrel has U.S. patent protection until 2029
and is fighting in court to keep Novartis' drug off the market.
The FDA is also weighing approval of Amgen's biosimilar
version of AbbVie's arthritis drug Humira, a TNF
inhibitor that last year generated U.S. sales of more than $8
billion.
AbbVie is in turn trying to block Amgen's drug from reaching
the market, saying it has patents in place to protect Humira in
the United States until at least 2022.
