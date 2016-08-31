Novartis bid to sell new biosimilar crimped by U.S. court battles

* Despite FDA approval, sales of Novartis drug delayed
* Swiss drugmaker fighting Amgen on patents, regulatory
hurdles
* Novartis wants share of $4.7 bln Enbrel U.S. sales
By John Miller
ZURICH, Aug 31 Novartis has won U.S.
approval for a copy of Amgen's blockbuster arthritis
drug Enbrel, but the Swiss drugmaker's bid to muscle in on the
medicine's $4.7 billion in annual U.S. revenue remains blocked
by court battles.
Novartis's Sandoz unit said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration (FDA) approved Erelzi, its biosimilar copy
of Enbrel, for rheumatoid arthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic
arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis and other diseases.
Yet Erelzi remains stuck in the starting blocks because U.S.
courts have ruled makers of biosimilars must wait 180 days after
winning FDA approval before beginning sales of the near-copies.
[tinyurl.com/he4govy
]
That could delay Erelzi's sales launch until March 2017.
Amgen is also waging an aggressive patent war, seeking to
fend off Novartis's incursion on Enbrel's turf by arguing in
U.S. federal court its drug has patent protection until 2029.
"We are fully committed to bringing Erelzi to U.S. patients
and payers as soon as possible," Novartis said in a statement,
adding: "However, we cannot speculate on product commercial
availability."
Biosimilars aim to copy biologic products made inside living
cells.
Novartis, whose first biosimilar Zarxio was approved last
year after a separate court fight with Amgen, is investing
hundreds of millions of dollars in biosimilar manufacturing in
Austria and France to make cheaper biotech copies of brand-name
drugs.
The Basel-based company is betting these copies will be
irresistible for insurers, healthcare systems and governments
aiming to contain costs.
In Erelzi's case, the prize is big as Enbrel was the world's
fifth-biggest selling medicine in 2014.
In trying to accelerate sales, Novartis has petitioned the
U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the ruling by a U.S. federal
appeals court forcing biosimilar makers to wait six months after
FDA approval. [tinyurl.com/jncdnhx
]
Meanwhile, Amgen's battle to prolong patents it maintains
shield Enbrel for another 13 years is far from resolved. In an
Aug. 11 ruling, a U.S. federal judge in New Jersey blocked
Sandoz from selling its version.
While court documents indicate Novartis and Amgen have
struck a pact over the matter, their agreement has been sealed
by U.S. District Judge Claire Cecchi and is not public.
"We will not comment on the pending litigation at this
time," Novartis said in a statement.
However, the patent fight could take months or years to
resolve. Cecchi has released a schedule for hearings, with a
potential trial due to begin only in April 2018.
