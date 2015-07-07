UPDATE 2-Novartis wins early U.S. approval for major new heart drug

* New medicine Entresto priced at $12.50 a day
* Novartis may offer pay-for-performance deals
* Consensus forecasts point to sales of $4.4 bln in 2020
By Ben Hirschler
July 7 Novartis AG on Tuesday won U.S.
approval for its keenly awaited new heart failure drug Entresto
earlier than expected, boosting hopes for a medicine tipped by
analysts to reap billions of dollars in annual sales.
The Swiss drugmaker had previously said U.S. approval was
likely in August.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement
that the drug had been shown to reduce the rate of
cardiovascular death and hospitalization related to heart
failure, and could help patients live longer and enjoy more
active lives. (1.usa.gov/1Uxv4Dv)
Entresto, also known as LCZ696, is the first new drug in
decades for helping patients whose lives are in danger because
their hearts cannot pump blood efficiently. As a result, it is
expected to be one of the biggest new drug launches of 2015.
Consensus forecasts from industry analysts point to annual
sales of $4.4 billion by 2020, according to Thomson Reuters
Cortellis.
Novartis is looking to Entresto to help revive its fortunes
in heart medicine as the blood pressure pill Diovan - a major
source of the company's profits in the past - faces competition
from generics.
The drug will be priced at $12.50 a day at the wholesale
level, which Novartis said was in line with other new
cardiovascular treatments.
Entresto will be competing with other very cheap - though
less effective - pills and Novartis has warned initial uptake
may be slow.
David Epstein, the company's head of pharmaceuticals, told
Reuters last week he was talking to healthcare customers about a
system under which they would get the drug at a discount, but
then pay Novartis more if, as expected, it successfully reduces
the need for costly hospital visits.
The issue of drug pricing has come to a head recently,
thanks to the launch of extremely expensive new medicines for
cancer and Hepatitis C, which are straining healthcare systems
and adding to co-payment costs for patients.
Heart failure affects about 5.1 million people in the United
States, about half of whom have the reduced ejection fraction
form for which Entresto has proven suitable, where the heart
muscle does not contract effectively.
Possible side effects with Entresto include low blood
pressure, high blood potassium levels and poor kidney function.
Entresto is a two-in-one pill, taken twice a day, combining
Diovan's active ingredient valsartan and another class of drug
called a neprilysin inhibitor.
