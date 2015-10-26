FDA sees no heart risks from Novartis' Parkinson's drug

Oct 26 U.S. health regulators said on Monday
that there was no evidence of increased cardiovascular risks
related to Novartis AG's treatment, Stalevo, for
Parkinson's disease.
Recommendations for using the drug, which won U.S. approval
in 2003, will remain the same on the labels, the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration said, after examining data from a required
clinical trial and one additional study. (1.usa.gov/1R9cqP6)
The agency had warned patients and healthcare professionals
about such risks in August 2010, after it identified certain
issues in a clinical trial comparing Stalevo with a combination
of drugs, carbidopa and levodopa.
The combination treatment has not shown any increased
cardiovascular risks.
U.S-listed shares of the Swiss drugmaker were little changed
at $92.33 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.
(Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)