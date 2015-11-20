Novartis gets FDA approval for skin cancer drug combination

UPDATE 1-Union Pacific CEO: 'we are opposed to' major railroad mergers
DETROIT, Jan 19 The top executive at Union Pacific Corp said on Thursday that the No. 1 U.S. railroad remains opposed to mergers between major railroads in the United States.
Nov 20 Novartis AG said on Friday it received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's regular approval for a drug combination to treat an aggressive form of skin cancer.
The FDA approved Tafinlar and Mekinist for treatment of metastatic melanoma based on two years overall survival in patients, the company said.
The combination was initially approved based on mid-stage data through the FDA's accelerated approval program, but the approval was contingent on data from late-stage trial.
Tafinlar and Mekinist are among cancer drugs Novartis had purchased from GlaxoSmithKline Plc last year. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
SAO PAULO, Jan 19 Leading shareholders of Vale SA are close to endorsing a plan to turn the world's No. 1 iron ore producer into a company with dispersed share ownership within six years, two people familiar with the talks said.
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 U.S. regulators said on Thursday they found no evidence of any defects in Tesla electric cars after investigating the death of a man whose Model S collided with a truck while he was using its Autopilot system, the first fatality involving semi-autonomous driving software.