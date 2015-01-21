版本:
FDA approves Novartis's psoriasis drug

Jan 21 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it approved Novartis AG's drug to treat adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

Plaque psoriasis is a skin disease caused by dysfunction of the immune system and which leads to painful, itchy red patches. (1.usa.gov/1CBybiX) (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
