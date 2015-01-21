FDA approves Novartis's psoriasis drug

BRIEF-Delcath Q1 loss per share $0.25
* Delcath systems - anticipates cash remaining in controlled accounts after transaction will be sufficient to fund operating activities through end of 2017
Jan 21 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it approved Novartis AG's drug to treat adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.
Plaque psoriasis is a skin disease caused by dysfunction of the immune system and which leads to painful, itchy red patches. (1.usa.gov/1CBybiX) (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Corvus Pharmaceuticals and Monash University enter into exclusive license agreement for novel immuno-oncology program
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S