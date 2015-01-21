UPDATE 1-FDA approves Novartis's drug for painful skin disease

BRIEF-Delcath Q1 loss per share $0.25
Jan 21 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Novartis AG's injectable drug, Cosentyx, to treat adults with a moderate to severe skin disease called plaque psoriasis.
Cosentyx was approved on Wednesday with a medication guide warning about a greater risk of infection as it affects the immune system.
Psoriasis is a skin condition caused by dysfunction of the immune system. Patients with plaque psoriasis, the most common form of the disease, develop thick, red skin with flaky, silver-white patches called scales. (1.usa.gov/1CBybiX)
The active ingredient in Cosentyx, secukinumab, is part of an eagerly anticipated class of drugs that have shown unprecedented success in treating psoriasis by targeting the inflammation-causing protein interleukin-17 (IL-17).
An advisory panel to the FDA unanimously recommended approval for the injectable biologic, or protein-based drug cultured from living cells, in October.
Novartis' drug will soon face competition from rival IL-17 inhibitors.
Eli Lilly and Co will begin marketing its IL-17 inhibitor ixekizumab in the first half of 2015, while Amgen Inc and AstraZeneca Plc's brodalumab reported positive results from a late-stage trial in May.
Another class of biologics called tumor necrosis factor blockers - including Amgen's blockbuster Enbrel and AbbVie Inc's Humira - are widely used in psoriasis but have potentially serious side effects. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Simon Jennings)
