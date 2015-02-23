UPDATE 1-Novartis blood cancer drug wins U.S. OK after setback

(Adds FDA comment, background on drug)
Feb 23 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on
Monday approved Novartis AG's drug to treat
patients who have relapsed after earlier therapies for multiple
myeloma, an aggressive blood cancer, even though an advisory
panel in November recommended against approval.
The drug, Farydak, in clinical trials almost doubled to 10.6
months the amount of time it took for the disease to progress,
compared with standard treatment. But it was associated with a
wide array of serious side effects, including severe diarrhea
and heart problems, which are prominently listed in a boxed
warning.
Farydak was approved for use in combination with Takeda
Pharmaceutical Co Ltd's Velcade and the
anti-inflammatory drug dexamethasone once a patient has received
at least two prior treatment regimens. Prior treatments would
include Velcade and an immunomodulatory drug, such as Celgene
Corp's Revlimid.
The FDA's advisory panel of outside medical experts had
voted 5 to 2 against recommending approval, saying the drug's
benefits did not outweigh its risks.
But the FDA, which usually follows the advice of advisory
panels but is not obligated to do so, granted Farydak
conditional approval, meaning that continued approval may hinge
on demonstrating benefits in confirmatory trials.
Farydak was approved with a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation
Strategy (REMS), a communication plan meant to inform health
care professionals of a specific drug's risks and how to
minimize them.
The disease is caused by an overgrowth of plasma cells, a
type of white blood cell present in the bone marrow, which
displace healthy cells and prevent them from functioning
properly. Almost 22,000 Americans annually are diagnosed with
the cancer, and almost 11,000 die from it each year, according
to the National Cancer Institute.
Multiple myeloma is incurable, and has a high rate of
relapse. The Novartis medicine is the first among a new class of
treatments called HDAC inhibitors, meant to help restore cell
function.
