U.S. FDA approves Novartis' leukemia treatment

April 28 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Novartis AG's Rydapt as an initial treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

AML is a rapidly progressing cancer, which forms in the bone marrow and results in an increased number of white blood cells in the bloodstream.

Rydapt has secured approval for adults with newly diagnosed AML that have a specific genetic mutation called FLT3, in combination with chemotherapy, the FDA said. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru)