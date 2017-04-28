U.S. FDA approves Novartis' leukemia treatment

BRIEF-Quorum Information Technologies Q1 rev rises 11 pct
* Quorum information technologies inc qtrly basic earnings per share $0.0008 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 28 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Novartis AG's Rydapt as an initial treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
AML is a rapidly progressing cancer, which forms in the bone marrow and results in an increased number of white blood cells in the bloodstream.
Rydapt has secured approval for adults with newly diagnosed AML that have a specific genetic mutation called FLT3, in combination with chemotherapy, the FDA said. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru)
* Quorum information technologies inc qtrly basic earnings per share $0.0008 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gcp applied technologies expands production capacity in tennessee
* Nippon Express and Amazon.com to start a logistics service to let small and midsize businesses export products to the U.S- Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: