UPDATE 1-Canada, Switzerland lift ban on Novartis flu vaccines

* Swiss, Canadian health authorities to resume deliveries
* Say own tests, Novartis data show flu vaccines safe
* Italy still evaluating vaccines
ZURICH, Oct 31 Canadian and Swiss health
authorities lifted a ban on Novartis's flu vaccines on
Wednesday after the drugmaker showed they posed no risk to
safety.
Italy last week banned the sale of four anti-influenza
vaccines produced by Novartis pending tests for possible side
effects after small particles were found in some of the
injections.
Other countries including Switzerland, Austria, Germany,
Spain and France followed suit by suspending deliveries,
recommending the use of alternative products or recalling
batches of the vaccines.
Swissmedic and Health Canada said information from Novartis
and their own testing had shown that white particles found in
the vaccines were normal clumps of protein particles and did not
indicate a safety issue.
"According to the scientific data presented to us, the
safety of the vaccines is not compromised by the stray
aggregates," Swissmedic said in a statement.
Novartis' Chief Executive Joseph Jimenez said last week he
was confident the vaccines were safe after the company reported
third-quarter sales that missed forecasts.
The drugmaker said on Wednesday it was pleased with the
Canadian and Swiss decisions and was working with other national
health authorities to address concerns and resume deliveries.
Italy's drug safety authority said it was still reviewing
the results of tests on Novartis's anti-influenza vaccines, but
is "cautiously positive" about being able to lift a ban on some
lots in coming days.
Novartis's vaccines Fluad and Agrippal, which are
manufactured at a production site in Italy, were banned in
Switzerland and Canada. Italy has also withdrawn subunit
Influpozzi and adjuvanted Influpozzi.
Germany's vaccine agency said it had retracted approval of
some lots of Novartis's vaccines Begripal and Fluad, meaning
those particular lots could not be released onto the market.
Austria's health ministry said it is maintaining for now its
advice for physicians to avoid using Novartis's Fluad and
Sandovac in favour of other products.