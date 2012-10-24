Swiss order precautionary delivery stop on Novartis flu vaccines

ZURICH Oct 24 Switzerland's drug watchdog
ordered a precautionary halt to deliveries of flu vaccines made
by Novartis on Wednesday after authorities in Italy
banned their use due to possible side effects.
Swissmedic said it was acting was due to "possible
impurities," in Agrippal and Fluad. At most 160,000 vaccine
doses were be affected, it said.
"Given the current unclear situation Swissmedic has issued a
halt on deliveries for the cited vaccines and recommends not
using them until further notice," it said in a statement.
For more, click on
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley)