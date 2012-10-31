Italy still reviewing Novartis vaccines - drug authority

ROME Oct 31 Italy is still reviewing the results of tests on Novartis anti-influenza vaccines, but is "cautiously positive" about being able to lift a ban on some lots in coming days, the nation's drug safety authority said on Wednesday.

Switzerland's health watchdog said earlier in the day that it had its own ban on Novartis' flu vaccines after the drugmaker presented evidence supporting their safety and efficacy.

Italy announced a ban on some Novartis flu vaccines last week.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer)