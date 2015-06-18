Novartis flags margin increase, higher dividends, bolt-on deals

ZURICH, June 18 Novartis AG said on
Thursday it expects to increase its margin this year as it
restructures its drug portfolio and cuts costs, as well as cash
for a higher dividend and smaller, strategic acquisitions.
"While we continue to improve productivity and generate
leverage, our capital allocation priorities remain the same:
investing in the existing business, growing the annual dividend,
bolt-on acquisitions, and share buybacks," the Basel-based
drugmaker said in a statement.
Novartis, the world's biggest supplier of prescription
drugs by sales, is briefing investors about prospects at its
research centre in Boston.
The drugmaker is in a strong position relative to its peers
thanks to recent advances with new drugs, including the widely
anticipated heart failure medicine LCZ696 and a recently
launched psoriasis injection called Cosentyx.
These should buffer it from cheaper copycat competition to
older drugs.
(Reporting by Katharina Bart and Ben Hirschler)