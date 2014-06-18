UPDATE 1-Novartis says slimmer structure to boost profitability

* Overhaul would have lifted 2013 core margin to 27.2 pct
* Expects higher margins over next five years
* CEO says has no intention to exit Roche stake
* Shares rise 0.4 pct, outperform sector
(Adds details, fresh CEO quote, shares)
By Caroline Copley
ZURICH, June 18 Novartis AG on
Wednesday shed some light on how an overhaul of its business
could boost profitability even in a "brutal" era for health
spending, saying the shake-up would have lifted core operating
margins by 2.5 percentage points last year.
The Swiss drugmaker unveiled a series of deals worth over
$25 billion in April in which it will get out of underperforming
businesses and add higher margin cancer drugs from
GlaxoSmithKline PLC.
Novartis' actions are part of a wider trend among drugmakers
to weed out weaker assets to concentrate on a smaller number of
leading business as they expect aging populations to pressure
healthcare budgets and increase the hurdles for reimbursement.
Basel-based Novartis said its new structure which focuses on
its three so-called "powerhouse" divisions - pharmaceuticals,
eye care and generics - would have lifted its core operating
margin to 27.2 percent had the deals been completed last year.
The company reported a core operating income margin of 24.7
percent for 2013.
"We have shaped this company in a way that positions us
incredibly well for next 10 years," Chief Executive Joe Jimenez
said in opening remarks for the company's investor day in Basel.
"If you think about the three powerhouse divisions, we're
going to be a more focused company, a more profitable company,
with the potential to grow faster."
Jimenez told investors and analysts the 2.5 percentage point
margin improvement was a "one-time" reset and said there was
still work to do to grow the company's margin over time.
He held off from guiding for an improvement in margins each
year for the next five years since Novartis may need to invest
in new product launches, but said the trend will be upwards.
Novartis also wants to consolidate some back-office
functions - which are currently spread across all divisions and
account for over $6 billion in expenses - into one shared
service organisation to further reduce costs.
Shares in Novartis were trading 0.4 percent higher at 81.15
francs by 0909 GMT, ahead of the European healthcare sector
index.
FROM SIX UNITS TO THREE
As part of the overhaul, Novartis is hiving off its three
smaller units which it said lacked global scale to compete in
what could be a "brutal" environment if economic growth slows
and authorities cut healthcare spending.
It is selling its animal health business to Eli Lilly and Co
and its vaccines, excluding flu to GSK. Novartis will
also form a joint venture with GSK for its consumer health unit.
The deals are expected to close in the first half of next year.
Adding GSK's cancer drugs should help the company continue
to grow even once leukemia drug Glivec - it's biggest seller in
2013 - loses patent protection from 2016, Jimenez said.
In its Alcon eye care business, Jimenez said he was not
happy with the growth rate and the priority would be to
accelerate sales in the division while maintaining the margin.
He said the Sandoz generics business would serve as an
important foothold into emerging markets and should help it push
ahead with growth in developing regions.
One non-core asset that was not addressed in Novartis'
portfolio review is its $16 billion stake in cross-town rival
Roche. Jimenez poured cold water on expectations the
holding could also be divested, saying the company currently had
no intention of exiting the stake.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Himani Sarkar and
Jane Merriman)