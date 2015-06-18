UPDATE 1-Novartis flags margin increase, higher dividends, bolt-on deals

(Adds details on Novartis drugs)
ZURICH, June 18 Novartis AG said on
Thursday it expects to increase its profit margin this year as
it restructures its drug portfolio and cuts costs, as well as
generate cash for a higher dividend and smaller, strategic
acquisitions.
"While we continue to improve productivity and generate
leverage, our capital allocation priorities remain the same:
investing in the existing business, growing the annual dividend,
bolt-on acquisitions, and share buybacks," the Basel-based
drugmaker said in a statement.
Novartis, the world's biggest supplier of prescription
drugs by sales, is briefing investors about prospects at its
research centre in Boston later on Thursday.
The drugmaker is in a strong position relative to its peers
thanks to recent advances with new drugs, including the widely
anticipated heart failure medicine LCZ696 and a recently
launched psoriasis injection called Cosentyx.
These should buffer it from cheaper copycat competition to
older drugs.
In particular LCZ696, which could win U.S. approval this
summer, is forecast to become a huge seller over time, although
its initial commercial take-off may be gradual as Novartis has
to educate doctors about its benefits over cheaper existing
drugs.
The drugmaker is also raising its bet in cancer treatments,
after completing an asset swap earlier this year with
GlaxoSmithKline, which has seen it take over the British
company's marketed oncology drugs.
And it is broadening its work to harness the body's immune
system to fight tumours in different ways, building on its
leading position in a cell-based immunotherapy approach known as
CAR-T.
Many industry experts expect various kinds of cancer
immunotherapy to eventually generate tens of billions of dollars
in annual sales.
Unlike many rivals, Novartis maintains a diversified
approach to healthcare and the company is also a dominant player
in eyecare, through its Alcon unit, and in off-patent generic
medicines, sold by the Sandoz business.
Sandoz is now chasing new opportunities to market cut-price
versions of expensive biotech medicines, known as 'biosimilars',
that industry analysts expect to account for a growing share of
prescriptions in the coming years.
(Reporting by Katharina Bart and Ben Hirschler; Editing by
Kenneth Maxwell)