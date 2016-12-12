UPDATE 1-Novartis eye drug franchise hit by failed Fovista studies

(Adds analyst comment, detail about separate trial)
By John Miller
ZURICH Dec 12 Novartis's bid to
bolster its eye drug portfolio suffered a setback on Monday when
it announced combining Lucentis with Fovista in patients with
neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) did not
produce better outcomes than treatment with Lucentis alone.
Two phase III studies that combined Ophthotech's Fovista
with Lucentis "did not meet the primary endpoint of
superiority", Novartis said in a statement.
Two years ago, the Swiss drugmaker signed a potential $1
billion licensing deal with Ophthotech to market Fovista outside
the United States.
It had hoped a successful combination with Lucentis could
help it counter waning sales of Lucentis, which has been hurt by
competition from other drugs.
With the trials' failure, however, Novartis said it still
hoped analysis of underlying data would provide further
understanding and guidance on helping nAMD patients.
"The proven efficacy of Lucentis monotherapy was not
improved by the addition of" Fovista, said Vasant Narasimhan,
Novartis's chief drug development officer. "Together with
Ophthotech we continue to analyse the data."
Novartis shares slipped 0.3 percent in early trading.
Age-related macular degeneration affects up to 25 million
people worldwide and is the leading cause of early blindness in
the industrial world.
In the first nine months of 2016, Lucentis's sales for
Novartis outside the United States fell 11 percent, on top of a
previous decline in 2015, due to competition from drugs
including Regeneron's Eylea.
"A positive result of the study would have been welcome to
add a little pep to waning Lucentis sales," wrote Michael
Nawrath, a Zuercher Kantonal Bank analyst, in a note. "For the
small company Ophthotech this will be much worse than for
Novartis, but it's still a negative result."
The failure leaves Novartis hoping for more-favourable
results from a separate phase III trial of its investigational
medication RTH258 against nAMD, due to be published early next
year.
The failure also impacts Roche, which has marketing
rights for Lucentis in the United States and had a deal with
Novartis for a share of revenue from Fovista outside the United
States.
