U.S. sues Novartis over alleged fraudulent kickbacks

April 23 Novartis AG was sued on
Tuesday by the United States, which accused the Swiss drug maker
of using kickbacks to induce pharmacies to steer thousands of
patients to its drug Myfortic, which is used for people who have
undergone kidney transplants.
U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in Manhattan said Novartis
disguised the kickbacks as rebates and discounts, in a scheme
that caused Medicare and Medicaid to issue tens of millions of
dollars of reimbursements based on false, tainted claims.
"Novartis co-opted the independence of certain pharmacists
and turned them into salespeople," Bharara said in a statement.
The lawsuit seeks civil penalties and triple damages from
Novartis for violating the federal False Claims Act. Bharara
also said Novartis is a "repeat offender," having settled fraud
charges linked to kickbacks fewer than three years ago.
A Novartis spokeswoman had no immediate comment.