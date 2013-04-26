U.S. files 2nd lawsuit accusing Novartis of kickbacks

April 26 The U.S. government on Friday announced
its second civil fraud lawsuit against Novartis AG in
four days, accusing a unit of the Swiss drugmaker of paying
multi-million dollar kickbacks to doctors in exchange for
prescribing its drugs.
U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in Manhattan said the government
joined a whistleblower lawsuit that had been filed against
Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp in January 2011, and which seeks
triple damages under the federal False Claims Act.
The government accused Novartis of causing the Medicare and
Medicaid programs to pay millions of dollars in reimbursements
based on kickback-tainted claims for drugs such as hypertension
drugs Lotrel and Valturna and diabetes drug Starlix.
On Tuesday, the government accused Novartis of inducing
pharmacies to switch thousands of kidney transplant patients to
its drug Myfortic in exchange for kickbacks disguised as rebates
and discounts. Novartis disputed those claims.
Novartis did not immediately respond on Friday to requests
for comment.