版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 3月 13日 星期三 14:26 BJT

Novartis to present Gilenya data at neurology conference

ZURICH, March 13 Novartis said data on multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya will be presented at an upcoming neurology conference.

Three late-stage clinical studies on the drug will be presented to the American Academy of Neurology American Academy of Neurology, which takes place March 16 to 23. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)

