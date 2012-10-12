Novartis' MS drug shows "significant effect" in early treatment

ZURICH Oct 12 Swiss drugmaker Novartis
said on Friday its multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya
showed "significant early effect" in reducing brain volume loss
at six months, according to a new analysis of two late-stage
studies.
"With data showing an early treatment effect on relapses and
brain volume loss, Gilenya continues to show positive outcomes
for patients and Novartis remains committed to addressing the
significant remaining unmet medical need in the MS community,"
said David Epstein, Head of the Pharmaceuticals Division of
Novartis.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)