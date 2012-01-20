版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 20日 星期五 18:05 BJT

EU agency reviews heart safety of Novartis MS drug

LONDON Jan 20 The European Medicines Agency said on Friday it had begun a review of the benefits and risks of Novartis's multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya, due to concerns over the effects of the medicine on the heart after the first dose.

The move comes after the death of one patient in the United States less than 24 hours after starting treatment.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐