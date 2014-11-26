Novartis selling nicotine patch to win U.S. nod for GlaxoSmithKline deal -FTC

WASHINGTON Nov 26 Novartis AG has
agreed to sell its nicotine patch, Habitrol, in order to win
U.S. antitrust approval for a consumer healthcare joint venture
with Britain's GlaxoSmithKline, the U.S. Federal Trade
Commission said on Wednesday.
Novartis and GlaxoSmithKline had previously announced that
they were creating the venture, and that Glaxo would buy
Novartis' vaccines business, excluding flu vaccines. Novartis
would buy Glaxo's oncology drugs portfolio, the companies said
in April.
Novartis and Glaxo, which has Nicoderm CQ, are two of only
three companies that sell nicotine patches to U.S. retailers,
the FTC said.
