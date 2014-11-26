UPDATE 1-Novartis selling nicotine patch to win U.S. nod for GlaxoSmithKline deal -FTC

(Adds background on deal, Novartis statement)
WASHINGTON Nov 26 Switzerland's Novartis AG
has agreed to sell its nicotine patch, Habitrol, in
order to win U.S. antitrust approval for a consumer healthcare
joint venture with Britain's GlaxoSmithKline, the U.S.
Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday.
The deal is part of a three-way transaction unveiled in
April, which includes GSK buying Novartis' vaccines business,
Novartis purchasing GSK's cancer drugs, and the two groups tying
up in consumer healthcare.
Britain's GSK has a shareholder meeting on Dec. 18 to
consider the proposed deal, in which more than $20 billion in
assets will change hands.
The consumer healthcare portion of the deal approved on a
Wednesday would create a joint venture to market products like
toothpaste, cold remedies, and skin care aids. GSK will own
roughly two-thirds of the joint venture and Novartis will own
about one-third, the FTC said in a court filing.
Novartis and Glaxo, which has Nicoderm CQ, are two of only
three companies that sell nicotine patches to U.S. retailers,
the FTC said.
Habitrol, which had $58 million in sales in 2013, will be
sold to India's Dr. Reddy's, the FTC said.
The five-member commission, which is made up of three
Democrats and two Republicans, approved the settlement
unanimously.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Ros Krasny and Susan
Heavey)