U.S. approves GSK's purchase of Novartis vaccine business-companies

WASHINGTON Nov 26 GlaxoSmithKline won
U.S. antitrust approval to buy Novartis AG's vaccine
business, with the exception of influenza vaccines, the two
companies said on Wednesday.
The deal is part of a three-way transaction unveiled in
April, which includes Britain's GSK buying the vaccines business
of Novartis, the Swiss company purchasing GSK's cancer drugs,
and the two groups tying up in consumer healthcare.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission had previously announced
on Wednesday that it approved the consumer health care joint
venture on the condition that Novartis sell its Habitrol
nicotine patch.
Novartis and Glaxo, which has Nicoderm CQ, are two of only
three companies that sell nicotine patches to U.S. retailers,
the FTC said.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Diane Craft)