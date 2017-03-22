Novartis heart failure treatment serelaxin fails phase III trial

ZURICH, March 22 Novartis said on
Wednesday its serelaxin drug for patients with acute heart
failure had failed a global phase III trial which tested its
ability to reduce deaths from the condition.
The RELAX-AHF-2 trial "did not meet its primary endpoints of
reduction in cardiovascular death through Day 180 or reduced
worsening heart failure through day five when added to standard
therapy in patients with acute heart failure," Basel-based
Novartis said in a statement.
"We are disappointed this study did not confirm the efficacy
of in acute heart failure, especially given the
urgent need for effective new treatments for this condition,"
said Vas Narasimhan, Global Head of Drug Development and Chief
Medical Officer, at Novartis. "We will continue to further
analyze the data to better understand and learn from these
results as well as evaluate next steps for the overall program."
