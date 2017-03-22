UPDATE 2-Novartis heart drug portfolio hit by failed serelaxin study

* Trial failure trims Novartis blockbuster hopefuls to 12
* Analysts say failure puts added pressure on Entresto
franchise
* Some traders say failed drug had $2 bln/year potential
(Adds analyst comment, background details)
ZURICH, March 22 Novartis's heart
failure drug serelaxin flopped in a late-stage trial by not
cutting cardiovascular death or slowing disease progression,
marking the likely demise of a drug hopeful the Swiss firm had
promoted as a potential blockbuster.
The company's shares fell as much as 2.2 percent following
the announcement on Wednesday, as analysts began downgrading
their long-term revenue estimates.
The failure will put pressure on Novartis to ramp up sales
of its Entresto heart failure drug that has got off to a slow
start, analysts said.
Serelaxin had a troubled trial history, having already
failed in 2014 to win the approval of European and U.S.
regulators. Novartis pressed on in the hope of eventually
gathering enough evidence to change regulators' minds, but
Wednesday's announcement that the drug failed dashes those aims.
"We are disappointed this study did not confirm the efficacy
of RLX030," said Vas Narasimhan, Novartis's drugs development
chief, adding he will continue to analyze the results to help
determine where serelaxin went wrong.
With the failure, Novartis's stable of potential new
blockbusters has now been trimmed to 12 medicines.
Serelaxin was originally seen as a way for Novartis to fill
the gap left by expiries on heart drugs such as Diovan, which
lost U.S. patent rights in 2012.
An open submission to the FDA is now likely to be put on ice
after Novartis said on Wednesday after its RELAX-AHF-2 phase III
study did not meet its target of reducing cardiovascular deaths
or worsening heart failure in patients with acute heart failure
when added to standard therapy.
"This is a major disappointment: we viewed Serelaxin as one
of the major sources of upside to our long-term Novartis
estimates," said one Zurich trader, who estimated the drug could
have had 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.01 billion) in sales by
2020.
Acute heart failure is a medical emergency where patients
become short of breath as the heart struggles to pump blood.
The condition is a major cause of hospitalisation for people
over 65, with around one in five patients not surviving the year
following hospitalisation.
Serelaxin was meant to relax blood vessels to ease the
burden on the heart.
Analysts said the drug was always a risky proposition, given
its previous stumbles with regulators.
"The failure of serelaxin will refocus the importance of
Entresto to meet consensus long-term sales expectations as well
as the importance for management to bolster its pipeline,"
Deutsche Bank analyst Tim Race wrote in a note to investors.
($1 = 0.9928 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by John Revill, additional reporting by Ruppert
Pretterklieber; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and Louise
Heavens)