Novartis sees new heart failure drug as "multi-blockbuster"

ZURICH Oct 28 Novartis expects its
new heart failure drug to be a "multi-blockbuster" with sales
between $2 billion and $5 billion, the company's chief executive
said on Tuesday.
The Swiss drugmaker reported data for LCZ696 in August,
which found the drug cut the risk of both cardiovascular death
and admissions to hospital by a fifth.
Some analysts have suggested the medicine could notch up
sales of $8-$10 billion, but Novartis Chief Executive Joe
Jimenez said he thought those forecasts were a bit "too
optimistic."
"Even though it's early, the data would support this drug
being a multi-blockbuster. I've seen estimates of somewhere
between $2 and $5 billion, and I think if you look at the
data...I believe it should fall in that ballpark," he told
reporters on a third-quarter results earning call.
"I think some of the analyst projections of between $8 and
$10 billion are probably too optimistic, but again we don't know
until we launch the brand and see the reaction."
Jimenez said Novartis was on track to submit the drug to
U.S. health regulators by December and expects a decision by the
Food and Drug Administration towards the end of 2015.
