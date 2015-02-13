Novartis says heart failure drug wins faster review in U.S.

ZURICH Feb 13 Novartis' new heart
failure drug was granted a speedier review by the U.S. drug
regulator, shortening the review by four months, the Swiss
drugmaker said on Friday.
Basel-based Novartis in August reported data for LCZ696,
which found the drug cut the risk of both cardiovascular death
and admissions to hospital by a fifth.
The shortened review means that the U.S Food and Drug
Administration could approve the drug, expected to be a
"multi-blockbuster" with sales between $2 billion and $5
billion, in August, Novartis said.
