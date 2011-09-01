UPDATE 1-FDA says Novartis bone drug label to warn on kidney risks

* Reclast not to be used in patients with kidney impairment
* Label says patients taking Reclast to be monitored
Sept 1 U.S. health regulators on Thursday
approved a label update to Novartis AG's osteoporosis
drug Reclast to warn about the risk of kidney failure associated
with the use of the drug.
Reclast, which is used to treat or prevent osteoporosis in
women after menopause, belongs to a class of osteoporosis drugs
called bisphosphonates that have also been linked to stress
fractures, heart risks and oesophageal cancer.
The bisphosphonate class includes Fosamax, made by Merck &
Co and sold generically under the chemical name
alendronate, Roche's Boniva and Warner Chilcott's
Actonel.
The revised label says that Reclast should not be used in
patients with evidence of acute kidney impairment, the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration said on its website.
The label recommends that healthcare professionals screen
patients prior to administering Reclast in order to identify
at-risk patients and also monitor kidney function in patients
receiving Reclast.
Novartis' Zometa, which contains the same active ingredient
zoledronic acid as in Reclast and is approved to treat
cancer-related indications, is not undergoing any label changes
as kidney toxicity risks were already addressed in its label.
(Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)