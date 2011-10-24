Novartis Q3 to shed light on newest drugs strength

* Novartis Q3 results due at 0500 GMT
* Q3 core EPS seen rising 7.4 pct to $1.46
* Focus on newest drugs as patents on top-sellers expire
By Katie Reid
ZURICH, Oct 25 Swiss drugmaker Novartis's
newest medicines will come under the microscope when
it posts quarterly results on Tuesday as investors seek
reassurance it can compensate for patent expiries on its top
sellers.
Diovan, which sells $6 billion a year, goes off patent this
year in Europe, with the United States and Japan following in
2012 and 2013.
The Basel-based group is seen posting a 7.4 percent rise in
core earnings per share to $1.46, despite the strong Swiss
franc, which soared to record highs against the dollar and the
euro this year before the Swiss National Bank stepped in and
imposed a cap on the franc against the euro.
Novartis boasts one of the strongest pipelines in the
industry, and sales of recently launched multiple sclerosis pill
Gilenya, cancer drug Tasigna and eye drug Lucentis will be
closely watched.
Also in focus will be the results of recently acquired
eyecare group Alcon, a central plank of Novartis's drive to
diversify its business.
"We forecast a solid set of results boosted by the
consolidation of Alcon. Pharmaceuticals will see the anticipated
impact of generic erosion. Hence the focus will be on the
performance of new drugs," analysts at Helvea said.
Investors are also keen to see if Novartis's push to cut
costs as well as its shift to more specialised medicines for
diseases such as cancer are protecting profitability in the face
of the robust franc, which has made doing business in
Switzerland very costly.
The group is seen sticking to its full-year guidance of
sales growth around the double-digit percentage mark in constant
currencies, while growth in its pharma unit is seen in the low-
to mid-single digit range. It has also forecast that its core
operating margin in constant currencies should improve.
Novartis is currently trading at 10 times expected 2012
earnings. Cross-town rival Roche , which warned earlier
this month that the franc was likely to take a hefty chunk out
of its full-year earnings, is trading at 10.4
times.
(Reporting by Katie Reid; Editing by Will Waterman)