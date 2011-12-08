Latest data on Novartis' Afinitor confirms efficacy

* New data confirms Afinitor extends PFS in type of advanced
breast cancer
* Results being presented at San Antonio Breast Cancer
Symposium
* Regulatory filings planned by the end of year
ZURICH, Dec 8 Novartis AG's
Afinitor, taken with a hormonal therapy from Pfizer,
more than doubles the time women with a type of advanced breast
cancer live without their disease getting worse, updated results
of a late-stage study showed.
Women given Afinitor alongside Pfizer's oestrogen-blocker
Aromasin, known generically as exemestane, had progression-free
survival (PFS) of more than seven months compared with those
only given the hormonal treatment, Novartis said.
The study findings represent an additional five months of
follow-up data and come on top of the initial BOLERO-2 results
that were presented at the European Multidisciplinary Cancer
Congress (EMCC) in Stockholm in September.
This latest set of data, which showed that this treatment
extended PFS to 7.4 months compared to 3.2 months with hormonal
therapy alone, is being presented at this year's San Antonio
Breast Cancer Symposium.
Novartis said the side effects were consistent with those
previously reported in trials of Afinitor.
Afinitor targets mTOR, a protein that acts as an important
regulator of tumour cell division, blood vessel growth and cell
metabolism. Novartis says there are around 220,000 newly
diagnosed cases worldwide each year of the type of advanced
breast cancer that could benefit from Afinitor.
Novartis is upbeat about the prospects for the drug, which
is already approved for other types of cancer, such as kidney
and a rare type of pancreatic cancer.
The Swiss drugmaker expects Afinitor, also known as
everolimus, could generate an extra $1 billion or more in annual
sales from its new use in breast cancer. It is planning to file
for regulatory approval by the end of this year.
Novartis reported Afinitor sales of $243 million in 2010,
but analysts expect that number to balloon if the drug is
licensed in breast cancer. Thomson Reuters Pharma data show
analysts on average forecast sales of $1.6 billion by 2016.
Novartis, which has a better track record than most rivals
in bringing new drugs to market, is banking on its newest drugs
to help it offset generic competition as its blood pressure
medicine, Diovan, loses patent protection.
Novartis is seeking to use Afinitor to treat women with
hormonal receptor-positive breast cancer who have not responded
to initial hormonal therapy.
The hormone oestrogen promotes the growth of about
two-thirds of breast cancers and hormonal therapies such as
Aromasin, which block the effect of oestrogen or reduce its
levels, are used to treat these hormone receptor-positive breast
cancers.
But many breast cancer patients, and nearly all those with
advanced forms of the disease where it has spread to other parts
of the body, become resistant to hormonal therapy.