UPDATE 2-Novartis braces for lower profitability in 2012

* Q4 Core EPS rises 8 pct to $1.23 vs $1.28 forecast

* Sees lower core operating income margin in 2012

* Sales expected to be in line with 2011

* Shares indicated down 2 pct

By Katie Reid

ZURICH, Jan 25 Novartis AG is bracing for lower profitability this year as key products such as top-selling blood pressure drug Diovan face competition from cheaper rivals, the Swiss drugmaker said after posting an 8 percent rise in quarterly earnings.

The Basel-based group guided investors to expect a core operating income margin slightly below the 27.2 percent reached in 2011, on a constant currency basis, as competition from generic copies of its medicines knocks $2.5 billion off its top line.

"While productivity measures and margin improvements on products launched since 2007 are important contributions to improving profitability, they are not expected to fully offset the loss of margin from generic competition (and) price erosion," Novartis said on Wednesday.

The group added these measures would also not be enough to shield its margins from investments required for new products and the impact of a possible delayed start-up of its Lincoln manufacturing site in the United States.

Novartis shares were indicated to open 2 percent lower, according to pre-market data provided by Clariden Leu

Still, Novartis is aiming for 2012 sales in line with the $58.6 billion posted in 2011, on the back of demand for its newest products, such as cancer drug Tasigna, a follow-up product for Glivec.

Looking past the patent expiration of Diovan, Novartis Chief Executive Joe Jimenez told journalists on a conference call he expected the group's pharma unit to grow at the very high end of the industry rate, flagging Afinitor in breast cancer as having the potential to drive "tremendous growth".

Core earnings per share rose to $1.23 in the fourth quarter, below the average estimate of $1.28 in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Novartis's figures, which kick off the pharmaceuticals earnings season in Europe, come a day after U.S. rival Johnson & Johnson warned its 2012 earnings would be lower than expected as it struggles with weak U.S. sales and a stronger dollar.

PATENT EXPIRIES

Like many other global drugmakers, Novartis is cutting costs as the industry faces its biggest wave of patent expiries.

Novartis announced its latest round of job cuts earlier this month, saying it would slash nearly 2,000 of its U.S. workforce to shield its top and bottom lines ahead of the patent loss of Diovan, which raked in sales of $5.7 billion in 2011.

The group is aiming to cut costs by between $1.5 billion and $2.5 billion in 2012 after clawing back $2.6 billion in savings last year, Jimenez said, adding no more job cuts were planned at the moment.

Diovan went off patent in Europe last year and will lose exclusivity in the United States this September. Japan follows in 2013. Novartis expects to lose $1.5 billion of Diovan sales in 2012.

The Basel-based group is banking on recently acquired eyecare group Alcon, plus its presence in emerging markets, a strong generics unit and its newest products to shore up profitability in the face of competition from cheaper copies of its drugs.

Sales of its newest products, such as eye drug Lucentis, grew 30 percent in the fourth quarter, making up 25 percent of group sales, which rose to $14.78 billion.

This went some way to offset the recent blow to two of its most promising products, Gilenya and Tekturna.

European authorities are advising doctors to continuously monitor patients for six hours after giving them the first dose of multiple sclerosis medicine Gilenya, while Novartis had to take a one-off charge of $900 million after Tekturna failed to live up to expectations.

But Jimenez hit an upbeat note on potential blockbuster Gilenya, which was launched recently and has so far been used to treat 30,000 patients.

"We also still have great expectations for Gilenya," Jimenez said. "We are confident that Gilenya will continue to be a growth driver."