UPDATE 2-Novartis braces for lower profitability in 2012

* Q4 Core EPS rises 8 pct to $1.23 vs $1.28 forecast
* Sees lower core operating income margin in 2012
* Sales expected to be in line with 2011
* Shares indicated down 2 pct
By Katie Reid
ZURICH, Jan 25 Novartis AG is
bracing for lower profitability this year as key products such
as top-selling blood pressure drug Diovan face competition from
cheaper rivals, the Swiss drugmaker said after posting an 8
percent rise in quarterly earnings.
The Basel-based group guided investors to expect a core
operating income margin slightly below the 27.2 percent reached
in 2011, on a constant currency basis, as competition from
generic copies of its medicines knocks $2.5 billion off its top
line.
"While productivity measures and margin improvements on
products launched since 2007 are important contributions to
improving profitability, they are not expected to fully offset
the loss of margin from generic competition (and) price
erosion," Novartis said on Wednesday.
The group added these measures would also not be enough to
shield its margins from investments required for new products
and the impact of a possible delayed start-up of its Lincoln
manufacturing site in the United States.
Novartis shares were indicated to open 2 percent lower,
according to pre-market data provided by Clariden Leu
Still, Novartis is aiming for 2012 sales in line with the
$58.6 billion posted in 2011, on the back of demand for its
newest products, such as cancer drug Tasigna, a follow-up
product for Glivec.
Looking past the patent expiration of Diovan, Novartis Chief
Executive Joe Jimenez told journalists on a conference call he
expected the group's pharma unit to grow at the very high end of
the industry rate, flagging Afinitor in breast cancer as having
the potential to drive "tremendous growth".
Core earnings per share rose to $1.23 in the fourth quarter,
below the average estimate of $1.28 in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
Novartis's figures, which kick off the pharmaceuticals
earnings season in Europe, come a day after U.S. rival Johnson &
Johnson warned its 2012 earnings would be lower than
expected as it struggles with weak U.S. sales and a stronger
dollar.
PATENT EXPIRIES
Like many other global drugmakers, Novartis is cutting costs
as the industry faces its biggest wave of patent expiries.
Novartis announced its latest round of job cuts earlier this
month, saying it would slash nearly 2,000 of its U.S. workforce
to shield its top and bottom lines ahead of the patent loss of
Diovan, which raked in sales of $5.7 billion in 2011.
The group is aiming to cut costs by between $1.5 billion and
$2.5 billion in 2012 after clawing back $2.6 billion in savings
last year, Jimenez said, adding no more job cuts were planned at
the moment.
Diovan went off patent in Europe last year and will lose
exclusivity in the United States this September. Japan follows
in 2013. Novartis expects to lose $1.5 billion of Diovan sales
in 2012.
The Basel-based group is banking on recently acquired
eyecare group Alcon, plus its presence in emerging markets, a
strong generics unit and its newest products to shore up
profitability in the face of competition from cheaper copies of
its drugs.
Sales of its newest products, such as eye drug Lucentis,
grew 30 percent in the fourth quarter, making up 25 percent of
group sales, which rose to $14.78 billion.
This went some way to offset the recent blow to two of its
most promising products, Gilenya and Tekturna.
European authorities are advising doctors to continuously
monitor patients for six hours after giving them the first dose
of multiple sclerosis medicine Gilenya, while Novartis had to
take a one-off charge of $900 million after Tekturna failed to
live up to expectations.
But Jimenez hit an upbeat note on potential blockbuster
Gilenya, which was launched recently and has so far been used to
treat 30,000 patients.
"We also still have great expectations for Gilenya," Jimenez
said. "We are confident that Gilenya will continue to be a
growth driver."