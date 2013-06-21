Novartis heart drug gets FDA's 'breakthrough' status

ZURICH, June 21 Swiss pharmaceuticals company
Novartis said on Friday U.S. regulators have given
breakthrough therapy status to an investigational treatment for
patients with acute heart failure, potentially fast tracking its
development and approval.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) created the
"breakthrough therapy" designation earlier this year for
medicines deemed likely to demonstrate "substantial improvement"
over existing drugs.
Novartis said the FDA's decision was supported by efficacy
and safety results from a late stage trial of its serelaxin,
which also showed serelaxin reduced patient deaths by 37 percent
at six months after acute heart failure compared to those who
received standard therapy.
Novartis said late last year serelaxin was one of the most
promising drugs in its pipeline, while Deutsche bank analysts
said it could potentially rake in $2.5 billion in annual sales.