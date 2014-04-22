UPDATE 4-Novartis and GSK trade assets as pharma industry reshapes

* Novartis to buy GSK's oncology assets for up to $16 bln
* Combines consumer unit with GSK's in joint venture
* To sell GSK its vaccines business for up to $7.1 bln
* Lilly to buy Novartis' animal health arm for $5.4 bln
* Deals, plus talk of Pfizer-Astra deal, lift sector shares
By Caroline Copley and Paul Sandle
ZURICH/LONDON, April 22 Novartis and
GlaxoSmithKline agreed to trade more than $20 billion
worth of assets on Tuesday to bolster their best businesses and
exit weaker ones as the drug industry contends with healthcare
spending cuts and generic competition.
The deals, which include Novartis' purchase of GSK's cancer
drugs and GSK's acquisition of Novartis' vaccines business, came
just after a newspaper report that AstraZeneca Plc had
turned down a $101 billion bid approach from Pfizer Inc,
a story that sent shares up across the sector.
In addition, Novartis is selling its animal health arm to
Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly for about $5.4 billion in
cash. That would make Lilly's Elanco unit the world's
second-largest animal health business when that deal closes
early next year.
A flurry of dealmaking has overtaken the global
pharmaceutical industry recently as most large companies try to
focus on a small number of leading businesses, while smaller
specialty and generic producers seek greater scale.
Deal values have almost doubled since the start of 2014 to
$77.9 billion from a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
The overhaul at Novartis marks the end of a yearlong review
of its sprawling portfolio after the departure of longtime
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Vasella, the
architect of the merger of Ciba-Geigy and Sandoz that led to the
company's formation in 1996.
The Swiss drugmaker said it would buy London-based GSK's
oncology products for $14.5 billion plus another $1.5 billion
that depends on the results of a trial in melanoma.
The deal will strengthen Novartis's world No. 2 position in
cancer behind crosstown rival Roche Holding AG.
Novartis said GSK was buying its vaccines, excluding flu,
for $5.25 billion plus potential milestone payments of up to
$1.8 billion and ongoing royalties. The companies also will form
a joint venture in consumer healthcare.
The transactions, and their hint of more deals ahead for the
drug sector, lifted the ARCA Pharmaceutials Index 1.8
percent.
Lilly's Elanco animal health unit will acquire about 600
animal health brands from Novartis, including vaccines and
anti-parasite medicines that will allow it to enter the
acquaculture, or fish farming, market.
This would be the eighth and largest acquisition since 2007
for Elanco, which by global sales would trail only Zoetis Inc
, which also specializes in products for farm animals and
pets.
"With this transaction, we'll go from being No. 5 to No. 3 on
the pet side globally and become a top 2 or 3 player in every
segment" of products for farm animals, Jeff Simmons, Lilly's
head of animal health, said in an interview.
Last year Elanco had sales of $2.15 billion, compared with
$1.1 billion for Novartis Animal Health.
"Novartis has agreed (to) an elegant set of transactions
that either removes or strengthens its underperforming assets,
while boosting its oncology portfolio," Jefferies analysts said.
In afternoon New York Stock Exchange trading, Novartis
shares were up 1.4 percent at $86.63, while GSK rose 4.2 percent
to $55.34. Lilly dipped 0.9 percent to $60.32.
FIGHTING FIT
Novartis CEO Joe Jimenez said the revamp would help make the
company "fighting fit" to meet the challenges of the global
healthcare industry over the next 10 years.
He told reporters the deals would lower overall sales by
about $4 billion but result in higher profits as the company
swaps lower-margin vaccines for higher-margin oncology drugs.
Cancer is a particular focus for some drugmakers as novel
medicines show promise by boosting the body's immune system.
"We reckon the real value of the (cancer) deal should be
searched for in the pipeline and the newly launched products,
strengthening Novartis' position in melanoma and hematology,"
Vontobel analyst Andrew Weiss said.
Analysts at Swiss broker Notenstein were also upbeat, saying
the new cancer drugs would help Novartis to navigate patent
expiries on top-selling medicines more easily.
However, analysts at Barclays described the price tag of as
much as $16 billion for the oncology assets as "rather hefty."
Drugmakers are stocking up their oncology pipelines as they
bet that combinations of drugs will become the future of cancer
care. A desire to boost its oncology business is seen as a key
factor behind Pfizer's reported interest in AstraZeneca.
Cancer is an extremely competitive marketplace, however, and
some analysts said it was right for GSK to exit a field where it
was only No. 14 in the world.
GSK boss Andrew Witty said the company did not have the
scale to compete in cancer drugs, so it made sense to put them
into "the hands of somebody who is a world leader in oncology."
Conversely, he said the deals with Novartis strengthened two
of GSK's core businesses: vaccines, given in more than 2 million
shots every day, and consumer health, where the company will
take the lead in running a business worth about $10 billion in
annual revenue with the Swiss group.
The deals were another step in his strategy of focusing on
areas of strength, he said, moving further away from the
monolithic model of drugs companies that tried to do everything.
After the deal, GSK will get 70 percent of sales from its
franchises in respiratory, HIV, vaccines and consumer health.
Novartis said it would start a separate sale process for its
flu business immediately, which was not part of the GSK deal.
Lilly said it would fund its animal health transaction with
$3.4 billion of cash and $2 billion of loans, and it expected
cost savings of about $200 million per year within three years
of closing the deal.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch advised Lilly, while
Goldman Sachs Group Inc advised Novartis on the animal
health deal. GSK said Lazard and Zaoui & Co were its
joint financial advisers.
($1 = 0.5951 British Pounds)
(Additional reporting by Alice Baghdjian, Ben Hirschler, Anjuli
Davies, Ransdell Pierson and PJ Huffstutter. Writing by Caroline
Copley; Editing by Noah Barkin, Mark Potter and Lisa Von Ahn)