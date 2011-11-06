New drugs may revive overlooked Novartis-Barron's

BRIEF-Ford invests in Argo AI, a new artificial intelligence company
Nov 6 New drugs and promising ones now in clinical trials bode well for Novartis AG NOVN.VX, even though investors have largely overlooked the Swiss drugmaker in recent years, according to Barron's Nov. 7 edition.
The company's American depositary receipts have fallen 5 percent over the past 12 months, leaving them well behind the broad stock market and the drug sector, the report said.
"But thanks to its diverse business operations, a cost-cutting campaign, a spate of innovative new drugs, and the acquisition of eye-care giant Alcon, Novartis remains likely to post robust profit growth in the coming years," Barron's said. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson, editing by Maureen Bavdek)
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 10 Ford Motor Co plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years in tech startup Argo AI with the target of developing an autonomous vehicle for production by 2021, the companies announced at a press conference on Friday.