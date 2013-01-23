版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 1月 23日 星期三 14:19 BJT

Novartis expects to return to sales growth in 2014

ZURICH Jan 23 Novartis expects sales to return to growth from 2014 once it has absorbed the full impact competition from cheaper drugs, and said its long-standing chairman and former Chief Executive would step down next month.

The Basel-based group guided investors to expect a mid-single digit decline in its core operating margin on a constant currency basis in 2013, as competition from generic copies is expected to knock $3.5 billion off sales.

It said it expected reported sales growth of at least mid-single digits in 2014 and 2015 while core operating income should grow ahead of sales.

Core earnings per share rose to $1.27 in the fourth quarter, compares to the average estimate of $1.31 forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐