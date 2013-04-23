Novartis says new drug brings relief to lung patients

UPDATE 2-Bristol-Myers to license two drugs to Biogen, Roche
* Deals come amid activist investor pressure (Adds background on activist investor pressure)
ZURICH, April 23 Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Tuesday results from a 64-week study showed daily treatment with one of its investigational treatments helped ease conditions for patients suffering chronic lung disorders.
Novartis said once-daily treatment with its QVA149, a drug designed to free a patient's airways and make breathing easier, was more effective than another established treatment in preventing the condition of chronic lung patients from deteriorating and improving lung function.
Novartis is seeking to challenge GlaxoSmithKline's traditional domination of lung drugs by launching products such as QVA149, a treatment against chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
* Deals come amid activist investor pressure (Adds background on activist investor pressure)
April 13 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on Thursday it entered into a deal with Biogen Inc and Roche Holding AG to license two of its drugs for an upfront fee of $470 million.
* Bristol-Myers Squibb enters into separate agreements with Biogen and Roche to license anti-etau and anti-myostatin compounds, respectively